Careteq Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

October 29, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place virtually on November 28. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxies early and participate in the meeting online, where they can vote and pose questions. The company provides detailed instructions for accessing the virtual meeting and emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation.

