CareTech, Amalfi Bidco Reach Agreement On Terms Of Recommended Offer

(RTTNews) - The independent committee of the board of CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) and Amalfi Bidco Limited have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by Bidco for the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of CareTech. CareTech shareholders will be entitled to receive: 750 pence for each CareTech Share. The offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of CareTech at approximately 870.3 million pounds. The offer is expected to become effective in third quarter, 2022.

The CareTech Independent Board intends to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the Scheme at the meetings. Jamie Cumming has irrevocably undertaken to do so in respect of his own beneficial holdings of 2,500 CareTech Shares in aggregate.

Amalfi Bidco Limited is a newly formed company indirectly owned by joint offerors Sheikh Holdings Group (Investments) Limited, Belgravia Investments Limited and Kensington Capital Limited, funds managed by THCS IV GP S.à r.l. and TH Management IV S.à r.l. as advised by THCP Advisory Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.