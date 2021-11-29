CareTech: Smartbox To Buy Germany's REHAVISTA And Unit LogBUK For €10 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L), a provider of specialist social care and education services for adults and children, announced Monday that its Group company, Smartbox Holdings Ltd, is acquiring REHAVISTA GmBH and its subsidiary company LogBUK.

In the deal, Smartbox will pay a purchase price of 10 million euros to be satisfied in cash on completion, which is expected on November 30. It is expected that the acquisition will be immediately earnings enhancing for CareTech.

The deal would be funded by the Group's debt facility with CareTech subscribing for additional shares in Smartbox such that post-completion, CareTech will own 83% of Smartbox. The remaining minority ownership will continue to be held by the Smartbox management team.

REHAVISTA is a German provider of augmentative and alternative communication or AAC products and services, employing over 170 staff.

LogBUK is a subsidiary company to REHAVISTA, providing independent speech and language therapy to help AAC users achieve the best outcomes through specialist clinical support.

REHAVISTA and LogBUK, headquartered in Bremen, generated revenue in excess of 16 million euros in 2020. Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman of CareTech said, "This acquisition is a natural but exciting next step for our Digital Technology division due to the close partnership that has been formed between Smartbox and REHAVISTA, since it began supporting Smartbox technology earlier this year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.