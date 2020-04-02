CARES Act Expands Charitable Giving Tax Deductions

After the 2017 tax reform law, which nearly doubled the standard deduction, the number of Americans claiming the itemized deduction for charitable gifts dropped sharply (as predicted). The law also triggered a decline in charitable donations by individuals (again, as predicted). But with the coronavirus crisis upon us, we're going to need help from churches, food pantries, and other charitable organizations more than ever to climb our way back to normal. To encourage more charitable giving in 2020, the recently enacted government stimulus bill (the "CARES Act") provides some additional tax relief for donors. This makes it easier to give and save at the same time.

