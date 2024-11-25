CareRx Simplifies Balance Sheet with Debenture Conversion

CareRx (TSE:CRRX) has released an update.

CareRx Corporation announced the final conversion of its unsecured convertible debentures into common shares, simplifying its balance sheet and reducing annual interest expenses. This move, part of a broader deleveraging strategy, has significantly improved the company’s cash flow and positioned it for future growth opportunities.

