CareRx Simplifies Balance Sheet with Debenture Conversion

November 25, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

CareRx (TSE:CRRX) has released an update.

CareRx Corporation announced the final conversion of its unsecured convertible debentures into common shares, simplifying its balance sheet and reducing annual interest expenses. This move, part of a broader deleveraging strategy, has significantly improved the company’s cash flow and positioned it for future growth opportunities.

