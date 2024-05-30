News & Insights

CareRx Announces New Board Chair and AGM Results

CareRx (TSE:CRRX) has released an update.

CareRx Corporation, a leading Canadian provider of pharmacy services, announced a board chair transition with Kevin Dalton stepping down and Jeff Watson taking over the role. Dalton will continue to contribute as Chair of the Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee. Additionally, all director nominees were elected at the recent Annual General Meeting, signaling shareholder confidence in the proposed board.

