CarePlus Health Plans Announces Enhancements To Medicare Advantage Plans For 2025 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CarePlus Health Plans announced enhancements to its Medicare Advantage plans for 2025. The CareAccess plan allows members to see in-network specialists without needing a referral. The CareComplete plan is for people managing diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, or congestive heart failure.

CarePlus' Part B premium giveback benefit will be included on more than 65% of CarePlus plans for 2025. CarePlus members will not have to pay an extra premium for their Medicare Advantage plan in 2025. Also, an over-the-counter allowance will be added to the spending card on the CareNeeds Platinum plan.

