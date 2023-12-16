Carenet (TYO:2150) Price Target Decreased by 9.52% to 1,453.50

The average one-year price target for Carenet (TYO:2150) has been revised to 1,453.50 / share. This is an decrease of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 1,606.50 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 1,732.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.80% from the latest reported closing price of 882.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carenet. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2150 is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 5,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,952K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,170K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 1.45% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 521K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 10.53% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 479K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 6.34% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 478K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 23.51% over the last quarter.

