Carenet (TYO:2150) Price Target Decreased by 8.57% to 1,632.00

The average one-year price target for Carenet (TYO:2150) has been revised to 1,632.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 1,785.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.13% from the latest reported closing price of 906.00 / share.

Carenet Maintains 0.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carenet. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2150 is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 5,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,731K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 20.41% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 584K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 555K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 36.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 37.22% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 444K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 9.97% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 433K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2150 by 6.48% over the last quarter.

