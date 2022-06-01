Markets
CMAX

CareMax To Acquire Medicare Value-based Care Business Of Steward Health Care System

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) and Steward Health Care System announced a merger deal pursuant to which CareMax will acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward for a combination of cash and stock. CareMax will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CareMax's class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward at closing. Also, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022.

Steward will have the potential to receive an earnout of additional shares of CareMax's class A common stock that, together with the original issuance of class A common stock issued to Steward at the initial closing, would result in Steward's equityholders owning a total of 41% of CareMax's class A common stock as of the initial closing.

Upon closing, CareMax will serve as the exclusive value-based management services organization across Steward's Medicare network. CareMax's network will expand to approximately 2,000 providers and reach over 200,000 senior value-based care patients across 30 markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular