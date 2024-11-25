News & Insights

Stocks
CMAX

CareMax to sell core centers’ assets to ClareMedica Health Partners, no terms

November 25, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CareMax (CMAX) announced that it has entered into a “stalking horse” purchase agreement with ClareMedica Health Partners, pursuant to which ClareMedica will acquire CareMax’s core centers’ assets including a vast majority of CareMax’s operating clinics. The transaction will be implemented pursuant to a previously announced prearranged chapter 11 plan supported and funded by 100 percent of CareMax’s current secured lenders. The sale of the Core Centers’ Assets is anticipated to be consummated simultaneously with CareMax’s Prearranged Plan. CareMax has obtained Court approval to maintain business-as-usual operations to ensure the company’s medical centers and physician affiliates continue providing uninterrupted, high-quality care and service to all patients.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.