CareMax Restructures Amidst Bankruptcy and Delisting Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

An announcement from CareMax ( (CMAX) ) is now available.

CareMax, amid its Chapter 11 proceedings, has secured a $122 million DIP Facility to support operations, while ClareMedica Health Partners is set to acquire CareMax’s core assets as a ‘stalking horse’ bidder for $100 million. However, CareMax’s stock faces delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with listing rules. This restructuring move aims to stabilize CareMax’s finances and redefine healthcare delivery through its value-based care model.

CMAX

CMAX

