CareMax Q2 Loss Widens, Misses Estimates; Ups Annual Revenue Guidance - Update

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$32.38 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$9.38 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% to $224.44 million from $172.28 million last year.

Outlook:

The company lifted full-year revenue guidance to $750-$800 million from the earlier view of $700 million-$750 million.

Analysts on average are expecting revenue of $739.86 million for the period.

CareMax Inc. Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.38 Mln. vs. -$9.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.29 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $224.44 Mln vs. $172.28 Mln last year.

