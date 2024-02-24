CareMax (CMAX) Price Target Increased by 2747.83% to 66.81

The average one-year price target for CareMax (NasdaqGS:CMAX) has been revised to 66.81 / share. This is an increase of 2,747.83% from the prior estimate of 2.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 768.79% from the latest reported closing price of 7.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareMax. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMAX is 0.03%, a decrease of 44.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 68,459K shares. The put/call ratio of CMAX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 15,873K shares representing 423.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 10,425K shares representing 278.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMAX by 81.16% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 5,069K shares representing 135.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,679K shares representing 98.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMAX by 84.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 70.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CareMax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.