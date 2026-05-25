The Careful Consumer: What Q1 Earnings Reveal—And Where Cracks May Appear

The stock market and the economy are not the same thing, but in 2026, they share one trait: skepticism. Despite blockbuster earnings reports from companies like NVIDIA (NYSE: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), this may be the most reluctant bull market in history. That doesn’t mean investors are leaving the market, but the concentration of market winners is still not broadly expanding to other sectors.

The recent retail earnings reports aren’t going to change that. On the surface, the consumer looks resilient. The retail sales data continues to at least meet, if not exceed, expectations. However, all may not be as it seems. Retail giants like Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) have been telling a cautious story.

Consumers are still spending, but with real intentionality. And since investors are also consumers, it may be getting harder to separate the two. The investor deciding whether to add a retail stock to their portfolio and the shopper deciding whether to remodel their kitchen are, increasingly, the same person making the same calculation: is now the right time to commit?

How Consumers Are Actually Spending

The word "choiceful" has become part of the retail lexicon. Walmart used it explicitly on its Q1 earnings call to describe a customer who is still showing up but making sharper trade-offs at every price point. Management also pointed to consumers shifting toward private-label brands, even among higher-income consumers.

Home Depot offered one of the more telling data points of the earnings season: same-store sales growth remained modest, with customers completing smaller repair and maintenance projects while continuing to defer large remodels.

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) also spoke of a consumer who is engaged but not confident. Both stocks have held up reasonably well because repair-and-maintain spending is more recession-resistant than new construction—but neither is a growth story right now.

At the lower leg of the "K-shaped" economy, consumers are even more careful. Tax refunds, no matter how much bigger they were, have largely been spent. Inflation and rising energy prices are squeezing budgets further, leading some analysts to raise the prospect of interest rate hikes, which would be an additional headwind for discretionary retail and for the housing-adjacent names that depend on an active mortgage market.

A more uncomfortable, but honest, question is, how are the lower-income consumers doing? Consumer delinquency rates are a lagging indicator and can be tricky, as can be the percentage of revolving debt being carried by consumers. However, one of the newest arrows in the consumer purchasing quiver is sending a clear signal that’s hard to ignore.

Buy Now Pay...Never?

As of March 2026, 47% of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) users report having paid late on a loan in the past year. That was up 6 points from 41% in 2025, and up 13 points from 34% in 2024. Delinquencies on multiple loan types have hit historic highs in recent years, concentrated primarily among low-income earners.

The structural problem is twofold. First, BNPL was designed to be a budgeting tool; instead, it's become a financial lifeline, with more than half of current users reporting they wouldn't be able to make ends meet without it.

Second is the issue of invisible debt: most BNPL debt doesn't appear in credit bureaus, creating what regulators call "phantom debt." That means the stress doesn't show up in traditional delinquency metrics until it's already acute. For investors watching retail same-store sales for signs of consumer strain, this is precisely why those numbers can look fine right up until they don't.

The Bifurcated Investor

This has been a sobering look at the data, but data shouldn't be ignored simply because it's inconvenient. And there is genuine good news: the stock market is truly different from the economy. Despite, and maybe because of, the uncertain retail environment, it's never been more important to build wealth, and stocks remain a proven way to do that.

But it's also important to know what you own. A K-shaped economy calls for a K-shaped portfolio approach. That means being deliberate about which end of the consumer spectrum each stock is actually serving. For many investors, this means buying companies with strong, growing earnings and plenty of cash on the balance sheet.

In the case of technology stocks, investors should pay less attention to valuation models that don't account for the digital age and let the company's performance do the talking. The “customers” of these companies are hyperscalers that are committing billions of dollars to AI infrastructure. Those companies are spending based on defined future demand.

Energy stocks are a momentum play right now, and there's a technology tie-in to this sector that is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. At every level of the AI infrastructure chain, this earnings season has confirmed the demand story—and as buildout accelerates, it confirms the need for energy in every form.

For investors who find that retail stocks are closer to "buying what they know," there's still quality and value to go around. TJX Companies and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) have a structural tailwind in this environment. The off-price retail companies attract both the value-seeker trading down and the bargain-hunter trading across, making them more resilient than most in a bifurcated economy.

But with retail stocks broadly, valuation matters a great deal. That may mean keeping names on a watch list until there is stronger evidence of a consumer recovery—or until the BNPL data, which may be the most honest real-time signal we have, starts moving in the right direction. After all, the same consumer who is leaning on installment loans to cover groceries is the one your favorite retail stock is counting on to walk through the door.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.