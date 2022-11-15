Careers In Law: Which Path Is Right For You?

Students considering careers in law can choose from a host of options. Some law careers require only a certificate to get started, while others challenge students with some of the most demanding higher education programs out there.

Careers in law run the gamut from paralegal to doctor of juridical science. This article will introduce you to a variety of career pathways in the legal field, including the various types of law degrees.

Law Education Pathways

Law school is a popular goal among pre-law majors and other bachelor’s students who are interested in law careers. But with rising law school costs, some students are wondering: Is law school worth it?

Many seek out alternative options. Below we explore various education pathways for law-focused learners.

Doctor of Juridical Science

The doctor of juridical science (S.J.D.) is essentially the law equivalent of a Ph.D. Students seeking careers in law education might pursue an S.J.D. This is the most advanced degree conferred by law schools in the U.S.

Some S.J.D. programs require students to have completed a master of laws (LL.M.) degree. Most S.J.D. programs are highly selective since relatively few schools offer this degree. It takes between five and six years to complete an S.J.D. program, which entails an oral exam and a dissertation.

Juris Doctor

A juris doctor (JD) degree is a graduate-level law degree that students must earn to become practicing attorneys.

It takes about three years of graduate study to obtain a JD degree, which involves around 85 credits. JD program admission requirements include a bachelor’s degree and successful completion of the law school admission test (LSAT).

Legal Certificate

A legal certificate can help someone break into the field of law without attending law school. Those interested in becoming court reporters, paralegals or legal administrative assistants might benefit from obtaining legal certificates.

Programs that culminate in legal certificates vary widely, both in program length and in what you can do with the certificate. Some certificates offer broad, general knowledge of the legal field. Others offer specialized education on a particular legal topic. Courses offering legal certificates are typically short-term programs featuring only one course or a few courses.

Master of Dispute Resolution

Having the skills to resolve disputes can be crucial in both courts and workplaces. Companies face increased turnover, reduced productivity and wasted money due to interpersonal conflict on business teams. A U.S. Department of Justice study from 2017 revealed that voluntary alternative dispute resolutions resolved 75% of disputes, compared to 55% for court-ordered proceedings.

A master’s program in dispute resolution takes about two years, or 30 to 48 credits, to complete. There are program tracks both for those who already possess a law degree and for those who don’t. Each program teaches students skills like conflict resolution, arbitration and mediation.

Master of Laws

For those who possess a JD degree and are already practicing law, a master of laws degree provides an opportunity to dive deeper into a particular legal discipline. The LL.M. is more theoretical in nature and often requires the completion of a thesis.

A basic requirement for entry into an LL.M. program is a juris doctor. Many schools request letters of recommendation and personal statements or essays as part of their admissions process. After completing the JD program, it typically takes about 12 months of additional study to obtain an LL.M. degree.

Master of Legal Studies

Students who want to work in the field of law without becoming lawyers can benefit from obtaining a master of legal studies (MLS). This graduate-level degree provides students with in-depth knowledge of the U.S. judicial system, but it does not lead to a traditional law degree.

Professionals such as trial consultants, paralegals, social workers, discovery specialists and legal assistants can benefit from an MLS degree. This degree typically takes a little longer than a year to complete.

Paralegal Certification

Paralegals assist lawyers in preparing for trials. Those interested in becoming paralegals can obtain associate or bachelor’s degrees in preparation for their chosen career path, and paralegal certifications can supplement or substitute for traditional degrees.

Popular certifying bodies for paralegals include the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA), which confers the Certified Paralegal credential, and the National Federation of Paralegal Associations (NFPA), which offers the Core Registered Paralegal (CRP)™ and Registered Paralegal (RP)® certifications.

Those pursuing NALA’s Certified Paralegal designation must have a degree of some sort. NFPA’s offerings do not require college degrees, but CRP and RP candidates who do have degrees see more relaxed requirements for professional experience.

Career Paths in Law

Given the variety of law degrees we listed above, it’s evident that there’s a large selection of law careers for students to choose from. In this section, we’ll highlight some popular legal career paths.

Arbitrator, Mediator or Conciliator

Median Annual Salary: $49,410

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +6%

Job Description: Mediators (sometimes also called arbitrators or conciliators) work with disputing parties that are headed to court to help them negotiate or resolve their conflict outside of the court system. This important work helps both parties save time and money and frees up the courts to focus on more pressing matters.

Court Reporter or Simultaneous Captioner

Median Annual Salary: $60,380

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +1%

Job Description: Court reporters create and type up transcriptions of trial proceedings for future reference. Simultaneous captioners provide a similar service, but with a focus on providing services for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Judge

Median Annual Salary: $148,030

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -1%

Job Description: Judges preside over court hearings. They spend their days advising, sentencing and performing arbitration over court cases.

Hearing Officer

Median Annual Salary: $102,550

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -3%

Job Description: Hearing officers conduct hearings that lead to decisions about topics related to government programs. These professionals may have to make decisions about which party in a lawsuit is to be held liable, what penalties to apply in a given situation and whether a settlement is appropriate for both parties.

Lawyer

Median Annual Salary: $127,990

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10%

Job Description: Lawyers represent parties who are engaged in legal disputes. These professionals may work with teams to collect evidence and present their findings in court.

Paralegal or Legal Assistant

Median Annual Salary: $56,230

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +14%

Job Description: The paralegal profession is experiencing rapid growth. Paralegals can assist lawyers in many aspects of their work, including discovery, gathering evidence, interviewing and writing up findings to be presented in court.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Careers in Law

What is the best job for law?

The best job in the field of law is one that suits the candidate’s education level and professional experience. Some positions, like paralegal and legal secretary, require only a certificate or an associate degree, and very little experience. Others, like judges and lawyers, mandate advanced degrees and years of professional experience.

What occupations can you do with a law degree?

Obtaining a JD degree and passing the bar exam, opens up a variety of law careers for students to choose from. Law specializations include medical law, business law, patent law, family law, immigration law, personal injury law and intellectual property law.

