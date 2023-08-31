Careerlink (TYO:6070) Price Target Decreased by 28.57% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Careerlink (TYO:6070) has been revised to 2,550.00 / share. This is an decrease of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 3,570.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2,365.00 / share.

Careerlink Maintains 5.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Careerlink. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6070 is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6070 by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6070 by 11.77% over the last quarter.

