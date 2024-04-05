Standing Out From the Crowd: Resume Tips from Recruiters

A 2018 study by Ladders, Inc., revealed that recruiters spend only 6-7 seconds to review candidate resumes. This creates a challenge for candidates: How do you craft a resume that both shows your achievements and delivers instant impact in those first seconds? Nasdaq’s recruiters all agree – keep it simple.

Simple writing allows you to showcase your experience, expertise and achievements without unnecessary words.



Start with a Striking Headline

Think of your headline as your elevator pitch—a fusion of accomplishment and aspiration. Create a powerful opening using this formula:

[Key Career Achievement] + [Unique Skills] + [Value That Resonate with the Organization]

Ker Career Achievement - Your standout milestone—certifications, awards, titles, and more.

Unique Skills - Your distinctive capabilities that set you apart—technical, interpersonal, or strategic.

Value That Resonates With the Organization - This is the alignment between your strengths and what the company values or needs.

To get compelling headlines like,



Quantify Your Achievement

Numbers don't just quantify your contributions; they make your successes tangible and striking to recruiters’ eyes.

Finance Roles - Revenue Targets

Tech Roles - Efficiency Improvements

Marketing Roles - Social Media Engagement

Sales Roles - New Accounts

Business Operations - Project Timelines

Explore Indeed's list for field-specific examples of how to quantify your achievements.

Tip: Make every number tell a success story. In the 6-7 second resume scan, numbers can be your secret weapon.

Keywords vs Content

Your resume should speak two languages: (1) for Applicant Tracking System (ATS), and (2) for hiring managers. While ATS screens resume through job-specific terms, your achievements and skillset should be showcased.



Examples

Built high-performing teams across 5 regions, improving productivity by 65%.

Pioneered $50M digital transformation across 12 countries that revolutionized customer experience

Remember, strategic keywords get your resume noticed by automated systems, but substantive content makes you unforgettable.



When you start writing/updating your resume, keep in mind that your expertise doesn’t equate to the number of words you put in but in making every word count.



