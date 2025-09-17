Career Experts: Which Skills Can Help You Make the Most Money in 2026?

The job market was exceptionally challenging in 2024 and remains so in 2025. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed revised numbers for the 12 months between March 2024 and March 2025, finding that hiring was overstated by 911,000 jobs in that time frame, according to NPR.

Whether you’re looking for a new job or seeking a promotion in your current company, brushing up on certain skills can improve your positioning, according to career experts.

Soft Skills Are Key

While many white-collar positions or skilled trades require specific abilities, experts largely agreed it’s soft skills that set candidates apart.

“Soft skills are what differentiates people between other candidates because pretty much everybody in your field is going to be an expert in your area,” said Chaim Shapiro, director of the office for student success at Touro University.

“I speak to employers on a regular basis,” said Rachel Merritt, director of career services and employer development at Ancora Education. “It’s become evident that hard skills might help you land a job, but it’s usually your soft skills that get you promoted or put you in line for a raise.”

Which soft skills can help you not only stand out in interviews but serve you best in the workplace?

Emotional Intelligence

Experts agreed that emotional intelligence is a key to career advancement. “Emotional intelligence stands out because it’s what helps you connect, build trust and navigate workplace dynamics with ease,” Merritt said.

Emotional intelligence encompasses conflict resolution, the ability to lead through ambiguity and empathy, as well as critical thinking and cultural competency, which is the ability to interact with diverse groups of people and appreciate views different from your own.

“CEOs are aware that you can teach technical expertise, but leadership based on emotional intelligence is more difficult to imbue,” said Eric Kingsley, an attorney with Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers in Encino, California. “Employees … with that on their resume are guaranteed to be considered irreplaceable.”

Adaptability

Not surprisingly, most of the experts identified the ability to use technology, and specifically artificial intelligence (AI), as critical to career success in 2026. “People who utilize AI to enhance what they’re currently doing in the workplace are going to be more valuable,” Shapiro said.

But, at its heart, the ability to embrace AI or learn any new technology reflects a highly coveted soft skill: adaptability. Employees who can “pivot quickly and embrace change will always bring value,” Merritt pointed out.

“Workers demonstrating facility with new platforms, whether that is AI-powered software, data dashboards or work software, indicate to employers that they are capable of evolving along with the business,” Kingsley said. “That flexibility is being compensated in the marketplace.”

Negotiation Skills

No matter how adeptly you manage tasks that require hard skills while adapting to changing conditions and collaborating with peers, it won’t lead to a raise unless the higher-ups notice you.

“Far too often, I see bright workers underpaid simply by the fact that they don’t ask or don’t know how to demonstrate their value in the first place,” Kingsley said. “Workers who are skilled at communicating their worth, self-advocating and negotiating confidently are most likely to receive raises or promotions.”

