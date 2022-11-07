Career Education Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Career Education Corp. (CECO):

Earnings: $1.94 million in Q3 vs. -$1.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Career Education Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.1 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Revenue: $108.41 million in Q3 vs. $79.98 million in the same period last year.

