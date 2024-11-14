News & Insights

Career Design Center Projects Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

Career Design Center Co., Ltd. (JP:2410) has released an update.

Career Design Center Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 2024, though profits declined across various metrics compared to the previous year. The company plans to increase dividends to shareholders and forecasts a stronger performance in the coming fiscal year with a significant rise in profits. This outlook may attract investors looking for potential growth and increased returns.

