CareDx's CEO Conducts Multiple Sale of Shares Towards the End of January 2026

CareDx's President and CEO sold 19,480 shares over two days, totaling approximately $412,200 at an average price of $21.16 per share.

The transaction reduced the CEO's direct holdings by 3.16%, leaving 597,405 shares directly owned post-sale.

John Walter Hanna Jr., President and CEO of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), directly sold 19,480 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2026, for a total value of approximately $412,200, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,480 Transaction value $412,200 Post-transaction shares (direct) 597,405 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $12.56 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.16); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 market close ($21.02).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to the insider's direct ownership?

This disposition represented 3.16% of John Walter Hanna Jr.'s direct position, leaving the vast majority of his stake intact.

The 19,480 shares sold are larger than Hanna Jr.’s previous sale of 10,156 shares, and exceed his median sell transaction size of 14,818 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $20.55 Market capitalization $1.06 billion Revenue (TTM) $358.00 million Net income (TTM) $70.45 million

Company snapshot

CareDx provides diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, which include donor-derived cell-free DNA tests, gene expression tests (AlloMap Heart), and transplant patient management software. The company generates revenue through direct sales and third-party distributors, offering both testing services and software products to healthcare providers and transplant centers.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares Hanna Jr. sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 plan, under which the sales were planned in advance. He sold another 10,156 shares a week earlier under the same plan, which was $214,292 at the time. Regardless, those sales shouldn’t affect investors’ decision to purchase the stock.

On Jan. 12, 2026, CareDx announced its preliminary fourth-quarter results for FY 2025, reporting Q4 revenue of $108 million, 25% year-over-year, beating analyst expectations. It expects its testing services to grow strongly and record revenue throughout 2026, including its AlloSure Kidney solution, which can detect early signs of potential transplant rejection or injury in kidney transplant patients. The other testing service it’s going to lean on is AlloMap Heart, which essentially uses the same concept but for the heart.

After an underwhelming performance in 2025, CareDx’s stock rose approximately 9% in January 202. But for long-term investment potential, CareDx will have to deliver strong results for its testing solutions.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

