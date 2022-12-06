Markets
CDNA

CareDx To Buy Back Up To $50 Ml Of Shares; Stock Up

December 06, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA), precision medicine company, said on Tuesday that it has been authorized to buy back up to $50 million of shares over a period of up to two years.

The company intends to fund the share buyback from the cash available currently or cash equivalent, or future cash flow.

Reg Seeto, CEO of CareDx, said: "The opportunity to do share buybacks reflects our confidence in the business, cash position, long-term growth opportunities, and our conviction in the durable value of our shares."

CDNA was trading up by 3.75 percent at $13 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.