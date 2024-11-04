CareDx raises FY24 revenue view $327M-$331M from $320M-$328M

FY24 revenue consensus $325.97M. CareDx (CDNA) now expects full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 69%, compared to the prior range of 67% to 68%. CareDx now expects full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA gain to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million, compared to the prior guidance of an adjusted EBITDA gain of $9 million to $15 million.

