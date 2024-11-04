News & Insights

Stocks
CDNA

CareDx raises FY24 revenue view $327M-$331M from $320M-$328M

November 04, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

FY24 revenue consensus $325.97M. CareDx (CDNA) now expects full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 69%, compared to the prior range of 67% to 68%. CareDx now expects full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA gain to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million, compared to the prior guidance of an adjusted EBITDA gain of $9 million to $15 million.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.