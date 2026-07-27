BioTech
CDNA

CareDx Q2 Earnings Preview: Raised 2026 Revenue Forecast In Focus

July 27, 2026 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

CareDx is a precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant and speciality oncology.

CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. First Quarter 2026 Results

In the first quarter of 2026, the company swung to a net income of $2.81 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.35 million, or $0.19 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Total revenue increased to $117.70 million from $84.69 million in the prior year.

2026 Guidance

In the first quarter 2026 results, the company raised its revenue guidance to $447 million to $465 million, up from the $420 million to $444 million range previously disclosed.

The company expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $43 million to $57 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

In the second quarter of 2025, net loss widened to $8.57 million, or $0.16 loss per share, compared to net loss of $4.62 million or $0.09 loss per share in the prior year.

Meanwhile, Adjusted net income slipped to $5.6 million from $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total revenue slipped to $86.68 million from $92.27 million in the prior year.

Recent highlights

In April 2026, the board authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of shares over a period of up to 24 months.

On July 1 2026, the company announced successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Naveris.

Stock Performance

The biotech stock CDNA has traded between $11.26 and $40.47 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(July 24, 2026) trade at $37.14, down 1.25%.

In pre-market trading, CDNA is up 2.32% at $38.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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