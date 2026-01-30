CareDx President and CEO Sells 19,000 Shares for $412,000

Key Points

19,480 shares directly sold for a total of ~$412,200 (weighted average price $21.16) across two transactions on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2026.

The sale represented 3.16% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 616,885 to 597,405 shares (no indirect holdings involved).

All shares transacted were held directly; the transaction did not involve options, gifts, or indirect entities.

Transaction size exceeded the recent median sell-only trade but aligns with available capacity, as direct holdings declined by 4.73% since April 2024.

John Hanna, President and CEO of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), directly sold 19,480 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Jan. 21, 2026 and Jan. 22, 2026, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $412,200 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,480 Transaction value ~$412,200 Post-transaction shares (direct) 597,405 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12,557,500

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to prior insider sales?

This sale of 19,480 shares was the largest among the two recent sell-only trades by John Hanna, surpassing the prior transaction of 10,156 shares and exceeding the recent median sell-only trade size of 14,818 shares.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 3.16%, leaving Hanna John Walter Jr with 597,405 directly held shares, which still represents a substantial ownership position post-sale.

No; all shares were held and sold directly, with no involvement of options, family trusts, or other indirect ownership structures, and no gifts or withholdings reported.

The reduced holdings since April 2024 indicate that available capacity was a relevant factor in determining trade magnitude, and the transaction size exceeded the recent median sell-only trade but aligns with available capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $358 million Net income (TTM) $70.45 million Employees 644 1-year price change -9.36%

Company snapshot

CareDx offers diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, including AlloSure (kidney, heart, lung), AlloMap Heart, TruSight HLA, Olerup SSP, QTYPE, Ottr software, AlloSeq product line, and patient management tools.

The company generates revenue through direct sales and third-party distribution of proprietary diagnostic tests, software platforms, and related services tailored to organ and stem cell transplant monitoring and management.

Primary customers include transplant centers, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers serving organ and stem cell transplant recipients worldwide.

CareDx is a healthcare diagnostics company specializing in advanced molecular and digital solutions for transplant patient care. Leveraging proprietary technologies and a diversified product suite, the company addresses critical needs in organ and stem cell transplant monitoring. Its strategic focus on innovation and integration across diagnostics and patient management platforms positions CareDx as a leading partner for transplant centers and healthcare providers globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Hanna’s 19,000-share transaction was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows company insiders to buy and sell shares at predetermined times to avoid the appearance of insider trading. Insiders may choose to sell shares for any number of reasons, including tax purposes or liquidity, and investors shouldn’t necessarily divine insights related to conviction from their moves.

CareDX stock is down 9.36% over the last year and a whopping 75.4% since Jan. 22, 2021. But despite the modest recent decline, its financial results and future outlook appear promising. On Jan. 12, the transplant solutions company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year results. Q4 revenue of approximately $108 million was an increase of 25% year over year, and full-year revenue of approximately $380 million was an increase of 14% year over year. The company also repurchased 5.8 million shares for $88 million, at an average price of $15.16 per share, showing strong cash-flow management.

CareDx also recently announced a strategic collaboration with 10x Genomics, which focuses on single cell and spatial biology, to establish a research initiative. The initiative, called ImmuneScape, will study the biology of transplant organ rejection and support clinical diagnostic development.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 10x Genomics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

