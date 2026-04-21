CareDx Launches AlloSeq Nano for High-Resolution Rapid HLA Typing

CareDx CDNA recently announced the launch of AlloSeq Nano, a nanopore-based HLA (human leukocyte antigen) and ABO genotyping solution, at the European Federation for Immunogenetics (EFI) Conference 2026. This nanopore-based solution delivers high-resolution HLA typing in under three hours, using a simplified long-read sequencing workflow designed for speed and accuracy.

During early access testing, AlloSeq Nano demonstrated an efficient single-step amplification and preparation process, requiring about 45 minutes of hands-on time to analyze eleven HLA loci plus ABO in a single test. Its design incorporates probe redundancy to reduce allele dropout, while long-read sequencing improves phasing clarity.

Likely Trend of CDNA Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, CDNA shares lost 0.6% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have climbed 13% against the industry’s 9% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4.2% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, AlloSeq Nano is likely to strengthen CareDx’s competitive position by offering faster, high-resolution genotyping with reduced hands-on time, which can improve lab efficiency and clinical decision-making. Its rapid turnaround and accuracy may drive higher adoption among transplant centers, expanding market share in pre-transplant diagnostics. Complementing existing products enhances portfolio depth and cross-selling opportunities. Overall, this innovation could accelerate revenue growth, reinforce CareDx’s leadership in transplant diagnostics, and support long-term value through increased demand for precision medicine solutions.

CDNA currently has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion.



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More on the AlloSeq Nano

AlloSeq Nano joins CareDx’s pre-transplant laboratory portfolio, complementing existing offerings such as AlloSeq Tx and QTYPE, and supports a wider variety of laboratory needs and throughput levels.

To mark the launch, CareDx will host a satellite symposium at EFI 2026 on April 23 at the Edinburgh Congress Center. The session will include scientific and educational discussions focused on AlloSeq Nano and the company’s broader transplant diagnostics solutions.

In addition, CareDx will present several abstracts at the conference, showcasing research across clinical, laboratory and technical aspects of transplant diagnostics. These presentations will include studies involving AlloSeq cfDNA in kidney and lung transplants, as well as QTYPE for rapid ABO genotyping alongside HLA typing.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the blood group typing market is valued at $2.52 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

Factors such as increased blood donations, rising transplantation procedures, driving demand for HLA typing, and a surge in trauma and accident cases are enhancing the market expansion.

Other News

CareDx recently announced a definitive agreement to divest its Lab Products business to EuroBio Scientific, with closing expected by third-quarter 2026. The business includes IVD PCR kits for rapid deceased donor HLA typing, IVD NGS-based kits for transplant recipient HLA typing (including AlloSeq Nano) and IVD NGS-based monitoring assays for solid organ and stem cell transplant recipients in global markets outside North America.

In March, CareDx announced the launch of VANTx, an AI-driven, cloud-based clinical data and analytics platform to convert complex transplant datasets into insights that support clinical research and the development of real-world evidence.

CareDx, Inc. Price

CareDx, Inc. price | CareDx, Inc. Quote

CDNA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CDNA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, 36.8% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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