CareDx Jumps Over 20% As Medicare Finalizes LCD For Organ Transplant Rejection; Q2 Results Ahead

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) shares surged more than 20% after the company announced the finalization of the Medicare Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for molecular testing in solid organ transplant rejection. In addition, CareDx said it will report second-quarter results on July 30, 2026.

The final Medicare policy affirms coverage for surveillance testing used to detect early organ rejection in kidney, heart and lung transplant recipients.

CareDx is a precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and provides genomics-based information for transplant patients.

The final policy affirms coverage across CareDx's transplant surveillance offerings in kidney, heart, and lung.

Kidney

Patients using AlloSure Kidney currently undergo an average of three to four surveillance tests during the first year after transplant.

Under the final policy, Medicare will cover up to six surveillance tests during the first year after transplant and up to four annually in years two and three.

Heart

The policy also maintains coverage for AlloMap and AlloSure Heart, including combined use of both tests when medically appropriate. The policy covers up to 12 surveillance tests in the first-year post-transplant and four tests in years two and three.

Lung

Coverage is maintained for AlloSure Lung for surveillance testing, including up to 12 tests in the first-year post-transplant and four tests in years two and three. CareDx said the coverage reflects the need for frequent monitoring during the early post-transplant period for lung recipients.

The Final LCD is expected to take effect on August 30, 2026.

"The final policy reinforces the role of molecular surveillance in transplant patient management, providing important clarity for patients and clinicians," said Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg, Chief Medical Officer of CareDx.

CDNA has traded between $10.96 and $37.88 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $29.75.

CDNA is currently up at 25.28% at 37.26.

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