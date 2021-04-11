CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CareDx, Inc's (NASDAQ:CDNA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$3.7b market-cap company posted a loss of US$19m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CareDx will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CareDx is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.5m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 84%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:CDNA Earnings Per Share Growth April 11th 2021

Underlying developments driving CareDx's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CareDx currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

