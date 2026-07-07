CareDx Completes Naveris Acquisition and Expands Oncology Reach

CareDx CDNA recently completed the acquisition of Naveris, expanding its presence in high-growth specialty oncology. The company had announced the acquisition agreement in April as part of its strategy to strengthen its U.S. Precision Medicine Testing Services and Patient and Digital Solutions.

The acquisition brings Naveris' commercially established NavDx test into CareDx's portfolio. It also expands CareDx’s estimated U.S. addressable market to more than $12 billion across solid organ transplant, viral-mediated cancers and cell therapy-based hematologic malignancies. Per the agreement, CareDx paid $160 million upfront in cash and will pay up to $100 million in additional milestone-based payments.

John Hanna, president and CEO of CareDx, said the company's growth strategy is centered on commercializing category-leading, repeat molecular biomarker testing for patients with a high burden of disease. NavDx aligns well with this strategy, as CareDx has the platform and operational focus to scale its adoption and expects it to become a meaningful contributor to the company's growth from the outset.

Likely Trend of CDNA Stock Following the News

Shares of CDNA have lost 0.6% since the announcement on Wednesday. Year to date, the stock has rallied 54.3% against the industry’s 0.2% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 10.4% in the same timeframe.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen CareDx's long-term growth prospects by expanding its precision diagnostics portfolio into specialty oncology. NavDx, the only Medicare-covered molecular residual disease (MRD) test for human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck and anal cancers, complements CareDx's expertise in repeat molecular biomarker testing while opening access to a broader patient population.

CDNA currently has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion.



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More on the News

NavDx is Naveris' lead product and a blood-based MRD test for detecting and monitoring HPV-associated head and neck and anal cancers during diagnosis through post-treatment MRD surveillance. It is built on the company's proprietary Tumor Tissue Modified Viral DNA liquid biopsy platform, which measures viral DNA fragments released from tumor tissue into the bloodstream, providing a highly accurate, tumor-naive approach to monitoring disease.

Since receiving Medicare coverage in 2023, NavDx has achieved strong commercial adoption, with more than 130,000 tests reported to date. The test currently carries an Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test Medicare reimbursement rate of $1,800. The commercial success of NavDx has also been reflected in Naveris' financial performance. In 2025, the company generated approximately $35 million in revenues, more than doubling year over year.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Naveris will be consolidated into CareDx's financial results. With this acquisition, CareDx broadens its precision diagnostics portfolio to pursue additional growth opportunities in high-value molecular diagnostics.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the minimal residual disease testing market was valued at $1.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

Factors like the demand for highly sensitive technologies like next-generation sequencing and digital PCR, which accurately detect minimal residual cancer cells to guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes, are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

CareDx recently completed the divestiture of its Lab Products business to EuroBio Scientific for $171.2 million in cash, following the required regulatory approval in Sweden. The business includes IVD PCR kits for rapid deceased donor HLA typing, IVD NGS-based kits for transplant recipient HLA typing (including AlloSeq Nano) and IVD NGS-based monitoring assays for solid organ and stem cell transplant recipients in global markets outside North America.

CareDx, Inc. Price

CareDx, Inc. price | CareDx, Inc. Quote

CDNA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CDNA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Pacific Biosciences of California PACB.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings per share of 85 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.4%. Revenues of $37.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%.

Pacific Biosciences of California has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.6% for 2026. PACB’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.