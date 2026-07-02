CareDx Closes Acquisition Of Naveris For Approx $260 Mln; Gains NavDx MRD Test For Cancer

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA), a diagnostics company, on Wednesday announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Naveris, a precision oncology company, following the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

In April 2026, CareDx announced that it would acquire Naveris for an upfront cash payment of $160 million, with up to an additional $100 million payable upon the achievement of specified revenue milestones.

With the completion of the acquisition, CareDx gains Naveris' proprietary NavDx liquid biopsy platform, which detects tumor-derived circulating DNA for cancer monitoring, to its portfolio.

The company stated that Naveris would be included in CareDx's consolidated financial results, beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

CareDx shares have been traded between $10.96 and $29.58 over the last year.

CDNA closed Wednesday's trade at $29.25, up 2.63%.

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