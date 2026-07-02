BioTech
CDNA

CareDx Closes Acquisition Of Naveris For Approx $260 Mln; Gains NavDx MRD Test For Cancer

July 02, 2026 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA), a diagnostics company, on Wednesday announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Naveris, a precision oncology company, following the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

In April 2026, CareDx announced that it would acquire Naveris for an upfront cash payment of $160 million, with up to an additional $100 million payable upon the achievement of specified revenue milestones.

With the completion of the acquisition, CareDx gains Naveris' proprietary NavDx liquid biopsy platform, which detects tumor-derived circulating DNA for cancer monitoring, to its portfolio.

The company stated that Naveris would be included in CareDx's consolidated financial results, beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

CareDx shares have been traded between $10.96 and $29.58 over the last year.

CDNA closed Wednesday's trade at $29.25, up 2.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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