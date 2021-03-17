Markets
CareDx Buys BFS Molecular - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) has acquired BFS Molecular, a software company focused on NGS-based patient testing solutions. Tim Hague, CEO and Co-Founder of BFS Molecular, will join CareDx as Vice President of Global Lab Products Software.

CareDx said BFS Molecular has extensive software and algorithm development capabilities for NGS transplant surveillance products that will add value to its portfolio, including AlloSeq cfDNA and AlloSeq HCT.

"With BFS Molecular now joining CareDx, we are adding to our bioinformatics and transplant surveillance software expertise and solidifying our presence in Europe," said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx.

