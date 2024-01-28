CareDx Announces Mixed Jury Verdict In Patent Litigation Against Natera

(RTTNews) - CareDx Inc. (CDNA) announced the jury verdict in the patent litigation brought by Natera Inc. (NTRA). CareDx was found to have not infringed on Natera patent 10,655,180, but found to have infringed on Natera patent 11,111,544. An additional patent asserted by Natera was dismissed during pre-trial motions.

The District of Delaware jury awards Natera damages, including about $83.68 million for lost profits and about $12.54 million for past royalty related to alleged AlloSure infringement from September 2021 to August 2023.

CareDx said it plans to seek judicial review of the decision and pursue monetary damages on Patent '544.

CareDx closed down 17.32% on Friday at $9.02.

