CareCloud Sees Significant Q3 2024 Financial Turnaround

CareCloud, a leader in healthcare technology, reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, including a significant turnaround from a net loss to a net income of $3.1 million. The company achieved a 405% increase in free cash flow and fully repaid its $10 million credit line, paving the way for resuming dividends on preferred stock in 2025. With enhanced profitability driven by generative AI integration, CareCloud is poised for future growth and value creation.

