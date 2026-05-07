CareCloud Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management described as a “strong start” to the year, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, continued profitability, progress integrating recent acquisitions, and a post-quarter capital structure overhaul centered on redeeming its Series B preferred stock.

First-quarter results: revenue up 13%, profitability pressured by integration and amortization

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Snyder said the company generated first-quarter revenue of $31.3 million, up 13% from $27.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Snyder reported GAAP operating income of $1.0 million and GAAP net income of $900,000, which he said was lower than the prior-year quarter “driven primarily by increased amortization of acquired intangible assets and integration costs associated with the Medsphere acquisition.”

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller Norman Roth provided additional detail, stating that recurring technology-enabled business solution revenue was $23.0 million in the quarter, up about $5.3 million year over year, while non-recurring project-based professional services revenue from Medsphere declined by about $2.9 million. Roth said first-quarter GAAP net income totaled $922,000 versus $1.9 million a year earlier, marking the company’s “eighth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income.”

On cash generation, Snyder said CareCloud produced $2.4 million in free cash flow. Roth said free cash flow declined from $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to Medsphere integration. Roth also reported adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, or 17% of revenue, compared with $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income was $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $2.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Roth said the company had approximately $3.9 million in cash and net working capital of $2.6 million, both “slightly improved since year-end.” Roth added that the company had not been affected by tariffs, noting that tariffs are applied to physical goods rather than services, and said CareCloud did not anticipate reduced demand from physician practices due to tariff-related uncertainty, recessions, or inflation.

Capital structure changes: new credit facility, ATM, and full Series B redemption

Management devoted a significant portion of the call to changes executed shortly after quarter-end. Snyder said CareCloud closed a new $50 million credit facility on April 13 with Citizens Bank and Provident Bank, consisting of a $40 million term loan and a $10 million revolving line. The new facility replaced the company’s prior $10 million Provident Bank facility.

Snyder also said the company established an at-the-market (ATM) equity facility as a flexible tool “not as a financing we plan to lean on.” In response to questions from Zacks Investment Research’s Lisa Thompson, management said the ATM would be considered primarily for optionality, such as funding “attractive” M&A, opportunistically de-risking the balance sheet if the stock price supported it, or supporting growth investments with defined returns. Snyder emphasized the company’s “very conservative posture” toward issuing equity and said it would only use the ATM when criteria were met.

On April 14, Snyder said the board elected to redeem 100% of the outstanding Series B preferred stock, with redemption scheduled for May 15. He added the company had “already pre-funded approximately $41.6 million of the new credit facility to satisfy it.”

Snyder framed the redemption—alongside the conversion of about 80% of Series A preferred stock completed in March 2025—as eliminating the long-standing preferred equity “overhang.” He said the company is “exchanging high-cost preferred dividends for lower cost senior debt” and that the Series B redemption itself involves “zero common shareholder dilution.”

Asked why the company chose to redeem Series B now, management cited three factors: improved operating performance and free cash flow capacity, an ability to secure “attractive” senior debt economics, and the elimination of preferred dividends to redirect capital toward growth investment, M&A, and common shareholders.

Medsphere integration and product roadmap: modernization, new features, integrations, and AI “infusion”

Snyder said the company’s 2025 acquisitions expanded CareCloud into the inpatient hospital market through Medsphere, adding products such as the Wellsoft emergency department information system, CareVue inpatient EHR, ChartLogic, Marketware physician relationship management, HealthLine hospital supply chain, and managed IT services. He also pointed to MAP App and the company’s partnership with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), saying it is creating new hospital finance conversations and that CareCloud aims to layer AI-driven recommendations on top of MAP App’s benchmarking.

During the Q&A, Roth elaborated on the company’s strategy for Medsphere’s product set, describing four parallel work streams:

Technical debt remediation and modernization: Roth said Wellsoft and CareVue are being modernized from “thick client desktop” applications to cloud-based SaaS. He also said that on the RCM side, the company is closing “more than 50 carry-forward items this quarter” to reach desktop-to-cloud functional parity.

Roth said Wellsoft and CareVue are being modernized from “thick client desktop” applications to cloud-based SaaS. He also said that on the RCM side, the company is closing “more than 50 carry-forward items this quarter” to reach desktop-to-cloud functional parity. Net new capability development: Roth said Marketware had “more than 20 new features” in active development, including an integration with PracticeMatch to automate candidate data transfer and streamline recruiter workflows. He also cited supply chain enhancements such as “web-based mobility for warehouse workflows” and development of expiration and implant log tracking.

Roth said Marketware had “more than 20 new features” in active development, including an integration with PracticeMatch to automate candidate data transfer and streamline recruiter workflows. He also cited supply chain enhancements such as “web-based mobility for warehouse workflows” and development of expiration and implant log tracking. Cross-portfolio integration with CareCloud products: Roth said Wellsoft is being integrated with Breeze, CareCloud’s patient experience platform, and is also being connected to CareCloud’s RCM infrastructure to extend RCM capabilities into urgent care.

Roth said Wellsoft is being integrated with Breeze, CareCloud’s patient experience platform, and is also being connected to CareCloud’s RCM infrastructure to extend RCM capabilities into urgent care. AI infusion: Roth said stratusAI is being integrated into Wellsoft emergency department workflows, and that AI is also being embedded into Marketware to surface candidate recommendations.

Roth also noted compliance-related work including “ONC cure certification, SOC 2, type 2 for EPCS migrations and the like,” and said teams had begun reaching out to customers to support cross-selling and upselling activity.

AI strategy: three-track framework, early commercial traction, and products in development

Chief Strategy Officer A. Hadi Chaudhry outlined what he called a three-track AI framework: (1) internal cost and efficiency optimization in CareCloud’s own operations, (2) embedding AI into existing customer-facing applications such as EHR, practice management, patient engagement, and benchmarking, and (3) building standalone AI products for discrete workflows.

Snyder said CareCloud’s stratusAI Desk Agent—an “agentic AI phone receptionist”—reached full commercial release in December and is scaling. He reported that across early adopters, the platform is handling “approximately 75% of inbound calls automatically,” which he said frees front desk staff for more complex needs. Snyder also said the company believes the U.S. addressable market for its AI front-desk capability alone exceeds $4 billion.

Chaudhry said the company is signing new business for the front-desk agent “almost entirely from within our existing client base,” while focusing on implementation and expansion rather than simply maximizing contract signings. He also highlighted stratusAI Voice Audit as a complementary tool to provide visibility into AI-handled and staff-handled calls.

On clinical documentation, Chaudhry said cirrusAI Notes remains an entry point for many providers in ambulatory settings and emphasized integration efforts to bring cirrusAI Notes into Medsphere’s inpatient platforms to enable AI-assisted documentation in hospitals and health systems.

Chaudhry also said AI prior authorization, AI-assisted medical coding, and additional clinical documentation capabilities are in active development within the company’s AI Center of Excellence. In Q&A, he added that AI-assisted coding is already being deployed internally as a proof point, and that prior authorization efforts include integration work with clearinghouses and payers, with testing milestones completed and pilot customers being selected.

When asked about competition, management said there are numerous “point solution” AI vendors, but argued CareCloud’s differentiation is an “embedded integrated solution” across its broader platform rather than a bolt-on approach.

Guidance reaffirmed; management expects improving margins as integration costs ease

Snyder reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, calling management’s confidence “grounded” in continued RCM growth, accelerating AI revenue contribution from stratusAI, and cross-sell synergies from 2025 acquisitions that are expected to ramp “meaningfully through the back half of the year.” The company maintained its outlook for revenue of $128 million to $132 million, adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $31 million, and GAAP earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.23.

On margin expectations, Snyder and Roth noted that the first quarter is typically seasonally weaker for the business. Roth said integration-related transitional costs and duplicative expenses are being worked through, and he added that amortization of intangibles—calculated using a double-declining balance method—should decrease over time. Management said it expects margins to improve as the company digests the acquisition and eliminates duplicative costs.

In closing remarks, Founder and Executive Chairman Mahmud Haq called CareCloud “a profitable, growing company” and said the Series B redemption and earlier Series A conversion represent a “major step” toward a simpler capital structure.

About CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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