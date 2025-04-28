CareCloud Launches AI Center of Excellence to Transform Healthcare with Generative AI Solutions

CareCloud has launched an AI Center of Excellence to develop healthcare-specific AI solutions and enhance operational efficiency.

CareCloud, Inc. has announced the launch of its AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE), aimed at developing tailored artificial intelligence solutions for the healthcare sector. The initiative began earlier this month with a team of over 50 AI professionals and is projected to grow to 500 by late 2025, potentially becoming the largest dedicated healthcare AI effort globally. CareCloud's Co-CEOs emphasized that the AI CoE will leverage the company's extensive clinical and financial data to deliver efficient, domain-specific AI models that improve healthcare delivery. The center is designed to integrate AI across CareCloud's technology stack, enhancing various aspects of healthcare operations while also maintaining a cost-effective global delivery model. This strategic move reflects CareCloud's commitment to driving innovation in healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and reducing administrative burdens for providers.

Potential Positives

Launch of the AI Center of Excellence positions CareCloud as a leader in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence, demonstrating commitment to innovation.

Plans to scale the AI team to 500 professionals signify significant investment in growth and expertise, enhancing the company's capabilities in AI solutions.

The dual-shore model allows CareCloud to effectively combine global engineering talent with localized healthcare expertise, improving service delivery and product quality.

The self-funded nature of the AI Center reflects strong operating cash flows and the scalability of the company’s business model, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The ambitious goal of scaling the AI Center of Excellence team to 500 professionals by Q4 2025 may set unrealistic expectations and could lead to operational challenges or failure to meet these targets.

The press release includes a significant caution regarding forward-looking statements, which emphasizes the risks and uncertainties involved in the company's plans and could negatively affect investor confidence.

While emphasizing costs and efficiency, there is a lack of clarity on how CareCloud maintains its competitive advantage against larger, more established competitors that may have deeper resources and technologies in AI.

FAQ

What is CareCloud's AI Center of Excellence?

CareCloud's AI Center of Excellence is a strategic initiative focused on developing scalable AI solutions specifically for the healthcare industry.

How many professionals will the AI CoE employ?

CareCloud plans to scale its AI Center of Excellence to a team of 500 AI professionals by the fourth quarter of 2025.

What is the goal of CareCloud's AI solutions?

The goal is to empower healthcare providers to deliver care faster, smarter, and more efficiently through innovative AI technologies.

How does CareCloud’s AI CoE improve healthcare?

It enhances operational efficiency, streamlines workflows, and improves patient engagement through predictive analytics and automation.

Why is CareCloud's AI CoE significant?

It positions CareCloud as a leader in healthcare innovation, addressing the industry's need for advanced AI capabilities amid rapid digital transformation.

$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999

JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SOMERSET, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CareCloud, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), a leading provider of healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced the official launch of its AI Center of Excellence (the “AI CoE”) — a major strategic initiative aimed at delivering scalable, domain-specific artificial intelligence solutions purpose-built for healthcare.





“Our ground-breaking AI Center officially began operations earlier this month with an inaugural team of over 50 AI engineers, data scientists, and healthcare domain experts, marking a pivotal moment in CareCloud’s journey,” said Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “The AI Center of Excellence reflects our long-term vision to lead in healthcare transformation. By leveraging 25 years of clinical and financial data, CareCloud is building proprietary, purpose-driven AI solutions that empower providers to deliver better care—faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”





The AI CoE operates under a dual-shore model, seamlessly combining global engineering talent with localized healthcare expertise. CareCloud plans to scale the team to 500 AI professionals between now and the fourth quarter of 2025 — a milestone that CareCloud believes will establish it as the largest dedicated healthcare AI initiative in the world. The AI CoE is fully self-funded, reflecting CareCloud’s strong operating cash flows, disciplined execution, and the scalability of its global delivery model. By leveraging a highly efficient cost structure that outperforms U.S.-based competitors, CareCloud is uniquely positioned to accelerate innovation at scale while delivering enterprise-grade solutions with exceptional cost-effectiveness.





“The launch of CareCloud’s AI Center of Excellence marks a major step forward in our growth strategy,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “RCM companies and other industry competitors without advanced AI capabilities are being left behind — survival and growth now depend on innovation at scale. With the launch of our AI Center of Excellence, CareCloud is not just adapting to this shift — we are driving it. By embedding AI across every level of our organization, we are building a more powerful, efficient, and future-ready company positioned to lead the next era of healthcare.”





Some core focus areas of CareCloud’s AI CoE include:









Proprietary Healthcare AI Models



: Developing intelligent, domain-specific models for clinical workflows, revenue cycle processes, and decision support.



: Developing intelligent, domain-specific models for clinical workflows, revenue cycle processes, and decision support.





Automation and Efficiency Gains



: Streamlining clinical documentation, coding, claims management, prior authorizations, and compliance workflows.



: Streamlining clinical documentation, coding, claims management, prior authorizations, and compliance workflows.





Predictive and Preventive Analytics



: Enabling earlier identification of reimbursement risks, denial causes, patient propensity-to-pay and operational bottlenecks.



: Enabling earlier identification of reimbursement risks, denial causes, patient propensity-to-pay and operational bottlenecks.





Smarter Patient and Provider Engagement



: Enhancing communication, scheduling, patient education, and satisfaction through AI-driven personalization.



: Enhancing communication, scheduling, patient education, and satisfaction through AI-driven personalization.





Accelerated Innovation Across Platforms



: Embedding AI natively across EHR, RCM, and digital health products to deliver real-time, scalable value.











CareCloud’s deep domain expertise and rich historical datasets provide a significant advantage in training and refining accurate, compliant AI models. By tightly integrating AI across its technology stack, the company is poised to deliver enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant solutions with immediate real-world impact.





As the healthcare industry rapidly embraces artificial intelligence, CareCloud’s AI CoE strengthens its role as an innovation leader — driving operational transformation, enhancing clinical outcomes, and reducing the administrative burden on providers.







