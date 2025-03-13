News & Insights

CCLD

CareCloud, Inc. Returns to GAAP Profitability, Posts Record Cash Flow, and Resumes Dividend Payments for Full Year 2024

March 13, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

CareCloud reports a net income of $7.9 million for 2024, achieving record cash flow and resuming dividends.

Quiver AI Summary

CareCloud, Inc. announced its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a significant improvement from 2023 with a GAAP net income of $7.9 million compared to a loss of $48.7 million the previous year. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million, marking a 56% increase, and a record free cash flow of $13.2 million, up 244% from the prior year. Additionally, CareCloud has resumed preferred dividends and fully repaid its credit line, while also converting preferred stock to enhance financial flexibility. The management highlighted that their AI-driven initiatives are enhancing operational efficiency, positioning the company for continued profitability and growth in 2025, with projected revenues of $111 to $114 million. A conference call was scheduled for further discussion of these results and strategies moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Returned to GAAP profitability with a net income of $7.9 million, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of $48.7 million in the previous year.
  • Achieved record free cash flow of $13.2 million, an increase of 244% compared to the previous year’s $3.8 million.
  • Resumed preferred dividends, indicating improved cash flow management and shareholder returns.
  • Strengthened balance sheet by fully repaying the Silicon Valley Bank credit line, enhancing financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue for the full year 2024 decreased to $110.8 million, down from $117.1 million in 2023, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.
  • The conversion of preferred stock to common shares is aimed at reducing dividend burdens but also resulted in substantial dilution, as 26 million additional common shares were issued.
  • Cash balance remains relatively low at $5.1 million, suggesting potential liquidity constraints for future operations and investments.

FAQ

What major financial achievements did CareCloud announce for 2024?

CareCloud reported a GAAP net income of $7.9 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $48.7 million in 2023.

How did CareCloud's cash flow change in 2024?

The company generated a record free cash flow of $13.2 million, marking a 244% increase compared to $3.8 million in 2023.

What are CareCloud's revenue expectations for 2025?

CareCloud anticipates 2025 revenue between $111 and $114 million, reflecting growth from existing clients and potential acquisitions.

When did CareCloud resume dividend payments?

CareCloud resumed dividend payments in February 2025 after converting Series A Preferred Stock to common stock, reducing annual dividend expenses.

What improvements has CareCloud made to its balance sheet?

CareCloud repaid its credit line with Silicon Valley Bank and converted preferred shares, strengthening its balance sheet significantly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999
  • JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




Returns to GAAP Profitability, Achieves Record Cash Flow, Resumes Dividends & Strengthens Balance Sheet




SOMERSET, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


CareCloud, Inc.

(Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced strong financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s strategic execution and AI-driven innovation have fueled a transformational turnaround, positioning CareCloud for continued profitability and long-term growth. CareCloud’s management team will discuss these results and provide insights into 2025 growth strategies in a live conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.




Full Year 2024 Performance: An impressive turnaround from 2023




  • GAAP net income of $7.9 million, compared to a net loss of $48.7 million last year


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million, compared to $15.4 million in 2023, an increase of 56%


  • Free cash flow of $13.2 million, compared to $3.8 million last year, an increase of 244%


  • Revenue of $110.8 million, compared to $117.1 million in 2023




Fourth Quarter 2024: A Strong Finish




  • GAAP net income of $3.3 million, compared to a net loss of $43.7 million in Q4 2023


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, compared to $4.1 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 73%


  • Revenue of $28.2 million, compared to $28.4 million in Q4 2023






Recent Operational Wins:




  • Series A Preferred Stock Conversion – Reduces annual dividend burden by $7.7 million, converting 3.5 million preferred shares into 26 million common shares


  • Resumed Preferred Dividends – Payments restarted in February 2025


  • Fully Repaid Credit Line – Repaid Silicon Valley Bank facility using internally generated cash flow





“AI is supercharging our operations,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “From clinical workflows to revenue cycle automation, AI is making us faster, smarter, and more efficient. This will fuel even greater profitability in 2025.”



“We’ve successfully transformed our cost structure and positioned CareCloud for future growth,” added Co-CEO Stephen Snyder.



“During January 2025, the number of authorized common shares were increased from 35 million to 85 million and we declared the payment of two months of Preferred Stock dividends to be paid in February and March of 2025” said Norman Roth, Interim CFO and Corporate Controller of CareCloud. “In March 2025, we converted 3.5 million shares of Series A Preferred Stock into common stock, which resulted in the issuance of 26 million additional common shares. This conversion included all accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock which was converted. The conversion will yield substantial dividend savings every month, satisfied $11.4 million of accrued but unpaid dividends and put us in an excellent position to reinvest those funds into the Company.”





Full year 2024 Financial Results




Revenue for the year 2024 was $110.8 million, compared to $117.1 million for the year 2023.



For the year 2024, the Company’s GAAP net income was $7.9 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $48.7 million for the year 2023.



Adjusted net income was $10.5 million, or $0.65 per share.



Full year adjusted EBITDA was $24.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million from $15.4 million from last year.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $28.2 million, compared to $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $3.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $43.7 million in the same period last year. The GAAP net income was $0.00 per share, based on the net loss attributable to common shareholders, which takes into account the preferred stock dividends earned, whether or not they were declared or paid during the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 was $7.1 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year.



Adjusted net income was $3.9 million, or $0.24 per share.



Norman Roth commented “this is our third consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income and our largest quarterly net income since Q4 2021. It was also the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA we have reported in two years. We were able to use the profits and cash flows we generated to fully pay the outstanding balance on our Silicon Valley Bank line of credit. We have accomplished what we set out to achieve in 2024, leaving ourselves in a strong position for 2025.”





Cash Balances and Capital




As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $5.1 million of cash. Net working capital was $5.2 million. During the full year 2024, cash flow from operations was approximately $20.6 million, compared to $15.5 million in 2023.



On December 31, 2024, the Company had 4,526,231 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding and 1,511,372 shares of non-convertible Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Series A and B shares both accrued dividends at the rate of 8.75% per annum, based on the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $ $2.1875 annually per share), and they are redeemable at the Company’s option once the preferred stock dividends are brought current. Effective September 12, 2024, the dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock was reduced from 11% to 8.75% per annum or $2.75 to $2.1875 annually per share. Due to the Series A Preferred Stock conversion in March 2025, the number of Series A Preferred Stock shares outstanding was reduced to 984,530 shares.




2025 Guidance: Poised for More Growth



CareCloud is raising the bar for 2025, expecting:




























For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2025


Forward-Looking Guidance

Revenue


$111 – $114 million

Adjusted EBITDA


$26 – $28 million

Net Income Per Share (EPS)


$0.10 - $0.13




The Company anticipates full year 2025 revenue of approximately $111 to $114 million. Revenue guidance is based on management’s expectations regarding revenue from existing clients, organic growth in new client additions and anticipated number of acquisitions.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $26 to $28 million for full year 2025 and reflects improvements from the Company’s cost reduction efforts. EPS is expected to be $0.10 to $0.13 for full year 2025.




Conference Call Information



CareCloud management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the full year 2024 results. The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at

ir.carecloud.com/events

. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing “CareCloud Full Year 2024 Earnings Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at

ir.carecloud.com/events

.



A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately three hours after conclusion of the call at the same

link

. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13751992.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we use and discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our web site at

ir.carecloud.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.



Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.



These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, manage and keep our information systems secure and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.




About CareCloud



CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP) brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at

www.carecloud.com

.



Follow CareCloud on

LinkedIn

,

X

and

Facebook

.



For additional information, please visit our website at

www.carecloud.com

. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit

ir.carecloud.com

.



SOURCE CareCloud




Company Contact:



Norman Roth


Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller


CareCloud, Inc.



nroth@carecloud.com




Investor Contact:



Stephen Snyder


Co-Chief Executive Officer


CareCloud, Inc.



ir@carecloud.com



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CARECLOUD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
















December 31,










December 31,











2024










2023




























ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash

$
5,145


$
3,331

Accounts receivable - net


12,774



11,888

Contract asset


4,334



5,094

Inventory


574



465

Current assets - related party


16



16

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,957



2,449

Total current assets


24,800



23,243

Property and equipment - net


5,290



5,317

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,133



4,365

Intangible assets - net


18,698



25,074

Goodwill


19,186



19,186

Other assets


507



641

TOTAL ASSETS

$
71,614


$
77,826

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
4,565


$
5,798

Accrued compensation


1,817



3,444

Accrued expenses


4,951



5,065

Operating lease liability (current portion)


1,287



1,888

Deferred revenue (current portion)


1,212



1,380

Notes payable (current portion)


310



292

Dividend payable


5,438



5,433

Total current liabilities


19,580



23,300

Notes payable


26



37

Borrowings under line of credit


-



10,000

Operating lease liability


1,847



2,516

Deferred revenue


387



256

Total liabilities


21,840



36,109

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:








Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares. Series A, issued and outstanding 4,526,231 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Series B, issued and outstanding 1,511,372 and 1,468,792 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


6



6

Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 35,000,000 shares. Issued 16,997,035 and 16,620,891 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Outstanding 16,256,236 and 15,880,092 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


17



17

Additional paid-in capital


121,046



120,706

Accumulated deficit


(66,630
)


(74,481
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,003
)


(3,869
)

Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023


(662
)


(662
)

Total shareholders' equity


49,774



41,717

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$
71,614


$
77,826































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CARECLOUD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






Three Months Ended

















December 31,







December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023



NET REVENUE

$
28,239


$
28,416


$
110,837


$
117,059

OPERATING EXPENSES:
















Direct operating costs


15,003



16,974



60,842



70,817

Selling and marketing


1,423



2,121



6,232



9,650

General and administrative


3,996



4,946



16,123



21,464

Research and development


1,013



1,213



3,781



4,736

Depreciation and amortization


3,257



4,120



14,142



14,402

Goodwill impairment charges


-



42,000



-



42,000

Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs


91



675



596



1,105

Total operating expenses


24,783



72,049



101,716



164,174

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


3,456



(43,633
)


9,121



(47,115
)

OTHER:
















Interest income


20



30



88



154

Interest expense


(68
)


(365
)


(900
)


(1,194
)

Other expense - net


(71
)


(292
)


(298
)


(883
)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES


3,337



(44,260
)


8,011



(49,038
)

Income tax provision (benefit)


41



(568
)


160



(364
)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$
3,296


$
(43,692
)

$
7,851


$
(48,674
)


















Preferred stock dividend


3,286



3,917



12,310



15,674

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$
10


$
(47,609
)

$
(4,459
)

$
(64,348
)


















Net loss per common share: basic and diluted

$
0.00


$
(3.00
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(4.11
)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share


16,244,211



15,874,550



16,146,975



15,669,472
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CARECLOUD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

($ in thousands)
















2024










2023



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income (loss)

$
7,851


$
(48,674
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization


14,469



14,889

Lease amortization


1,994



2,152

Deferred revenue


(37
)


(92
)

Provision for expected credit losses


334



454

Benefit for deferred income taxes


-



(525
)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss


(130
)


790

Interest accretion


592



688

Goodwill impairment charges


-



42,000

Stock-based compensation expense


115



4,886

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable


(1,220
)


2,246

Contract asset


760



(695
)

Inventory


(109
)


(84
)

Other assets


673



682

Accounts payable and other liabilities


(4,650
)


(3,256
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


20,642



15,461

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Purchases of property and equipment


(1,697
)


(3,063
)

Capitalized software and other intangible assets


(5,709
)


(8,550
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(7,406
)


(11,613
)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Preferred stock dividends paid


-



(14,300
)

Settlement of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees


(579
)


(1,524
)

Repayments of notes payable


(677
)


(888
)

Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock, net of expenses


-



1,427

Proceeds from line of credit


-



14,700

Repayment of line of credit


(10,000
)


(12,700
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(11,256
)


(13,285
)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH


(166
)


469

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH


1,814



(8,968
)

CASH - Beginning of the year


3,331



12,299

CASH - End of the year

$
5,145


$
3,331

SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Dividends declared, not paid

$
5


$
5,433

Purchase of prepaid insurance with assumption of note

$
685


$
656

Reclass of deposits for property and equipment placed in service

$
296


$
-

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the year for:








Income taxes

$
157


$
144

Interest

$
677


$
927






RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES



The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.




Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss)



Set forth below is a reconciliation of our “adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net income (loss).




Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023





($ in thousands)

Net revenue

$
28,239


$
28,416


$
110,837


$
117,059


















GAAP net income (loss)


3,296



(43,692
)


7,851



(48,674
)


















Provision (benefit) for income taxes


41



(568
)


160



(364
)

Net interest expense


48



335



812



1,040

Foreign exchange loss / other expense


91



309



335



918

Stock-based compensation expense, net of restructuring costs


306



933



115



4,716

Depreciation and amortization


3,257



4,120



14,142



14,402

Transaction and integration costs


11



16



46



286

Goodwill impairment charges


-



42,000



-



42,000

Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs


91



675



596



1,105

Adjusted EBITDA




$

7,141







$

4,128







$

24,057







$

15,429











Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Operating Income (Loss)



Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP “adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP operating margin.




Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023





($ in thousands)

Net revenue

$
28,239


$
28,416


$
110,837


$
117,059


















GAAP net income (loss)


3,296



(43,692
)


7,851



(48,674
)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


41



(568
)


160



(364
)

Net interest expense


48



335



812



1,040

Other expense - net


71



292



298



883

GAAP operating income (loss)


3,456



(43,633
)


9,121



(47,115
)

GAAP operating margin


12.2
%


(153.6
%)


8.2
%


(40.2
%)


















Stock-based compensation expense, net of restructuring costs


306



933



115



4,716

Amortization of purchased intangible assets


76



1,200



1,577



4,975

Transaction and integration costs


11



16



46



286

Goodwill impairment charges


-



42,000



-



42,000

Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs


91



675



596



1,105

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income




$

3,940







$

1,191







$

11,455







$

5,967



Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin


14.0
%


4.2
%


10.3
%


5.1
%





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income (Loss)



Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted net income” and non-GAAP “adjusted net income per share” to our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net loss per share.




Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023





($ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

GAAP net income (loss)

$
3,296


$
(43,692
)

$
7,851


$
(48,674
)


















Foreign exchange loss / other expense


91



309



335



918

Stock-based compensation expense, net of restructuring costs


306



933



115



4,716

Amortization of purchased intangible assets


76



1,200



1,577



4,975

Transaction and integration costs


11



16



46



286

Goodwill impairment charges


-



42,000



-



42,000

Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs


91



675



596



1,105

Income tax benefit related to goodwill


-



(606
)


-



(525
)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income




$

3,871







$

835







$

10,520







$

4,801




















End-of-period shares


16,256,236



15,880,092



16,256,236



15,880,092


















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share




$

0.24







$

0.05







$

0.65







$

0.30






For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023.




Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023



GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders, per share

$
0.00


$
(3.00
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(4.11
)

Impact of preferred stock dividend


0.20



0.25



0.76



1.04

Net income (loss) per end-of-period share


0.20



(2.75
)


0.48



(3.07
)


















Foreign exchange loss / other expense


-



0.02



0.02



0.06

Stock-based compensation expense, net of restructuring costs


0.02



0.06



0.01



0.30

Amortization of purchased intangible assets


0.01



0.08



0.10



0.31

Transaction and integration costs


0.00



-



0.00



0.02

Goodwill impairment charges


-



2.65



-



2.65

Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs


0.01



0.03



0.04



0.07

Income tax benefit related to goodwill


-



(0.04
)


-



(0.04
)

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share




$

0.24







$

0.05







$

0.65







$

0.30




















End-of-period common shares


16,256,236



15,880,092



16,256,236



15,880,092

Outstanding unvested RSUs


242,500



733,908



242,500



733,908

Total fully diluted shares


16,498,736



16,614,000



16,498,736



16,614,000

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share




$

0.23







$

0.05







$

0.64







$

0.29







Net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow



Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “free cash flow” to our GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.




Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,








2024







2023







2024







2023





($ in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
5,229


$
3,740


$
20,642


$
15,461


















Purchases of property and equipment


(938
)


(376
)


(1,697
)


(3,063
)

Capitalized software and other intangible assets


(1,324
)


(1,915
)


(5,709
)


(8,550
)

Free cash flow




$

2,967







$

1,449







$

13,236







$

3,848




















Net cash used in investing activities

1

$
(2,262
)

$
(2,291
)

$
(7,406
)

$
(11,613
)

Net cash used in financing activities

$
(578
)

$
(4,879
)

$
(11,256
)

$
(13,285
)





1.

Net cash used in investing activities includes purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software and other intangible assets, which are also included in our computation of free cash flow.




Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of CareCloud and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.



Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines “adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, net interest expense, other (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration.



Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration, and “non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.



Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, other (income) expense, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, any tax impact related to these preceding items and income tax expense related to goodwill, and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.



Management defined “free cash flow” as the sum of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and cash used to develop capitalized software and other intangible assets.



Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.



In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:




Foreign exchange loss / other expense

. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based onglobal marketfactors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.




Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)

. Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.




Amortization of purchased intangible assets

. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.




Transaction costs

. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.




Integration costs

. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.




Lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs

. Net loss on lease terminations represents the write-off of leasehold improvements and gains or losses as a result of an early lease termination. Unoccupied lease charges represent the portion of lease and related costs for vacant space not being utilized by the Company. Restructuring costs primarily consist of severance and separation costs associated with the optimization of the Company’s operations and profitability improvements. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.




Income tax provision related to goodwill

. Income tax provision resulting from the amortization of goodwill related to our acquisitions represents a charge (benefit) to record the tax effect resulting from amortizing goodwill over 15 years for tax purposes. Goodwill is not amortized for GAAP reporting. Any income tax expense is not anticipated to result in a cash payment.




Free cash flow.

Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net operating results as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.






