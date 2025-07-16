CareCloud, Inc. Plans Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

CareCloud will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by an investor conference call.

CareCloud, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, before the market opens on August 5, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be accessible via a live webcast or by phone. A replay of the call and accompanying slides will be available shortly after the call concludes. CareCloud, known for its AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, supports over 40,000 providers aiming to enhance patient care while minimizing administrative burdens. For more information about its offerings, the Company encourages visits to its website and social media platforms.

$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN N DALY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $31,649

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





SOMERSET, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CareCloud, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at



ir.carecloud.com/events



. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing “CareCloud, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at



ir.carecloud.com/events



.





A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately three hours after conclusion of the call at the same



link



. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13754330.







About CareCloud







CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at



carecloud.com



.





Follow CareCloud on



LinkedIn



,



X



and



Facebook



.





For additional information, please visit our website at



carecloud.com



. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit



ir.carecloud.com



.





SOURCE CareCloud







Company Contact:







Norman Roth





Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller





CareCloud, Inc.







nroth@carecloud.com









Investor Contact:







Stephen Snyder





Co-Chief Executive Officer





CareCloud, Inc.







ir@carecloud.com





