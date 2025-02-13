CareCloud, Inc. Announces January 2025 Dividend Payments for Series A and B Preferred Stock

CareCloud announces dividend payments for Series A and B preferred stock, reflecting ongoing financial stability and shareholder support.

Quiver AI Summary

CareCloud, Inc. announced the transfer of funds for January 2025 dividend payments to its Series A and Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with payments of 22.917 cents per share for Series A and 18.229 cents per share for Series B. Shareholders on record as of January 31, 2025, can expect to see these payments in their brokerage accounts between February 18 and February 20, 2025. Interim CFO Norman Roth emphasized the company's commitment to financial stability and responsible management through timely dividend distribution. The company also highlighted its focus on healthcare technology and generative AI solutions that enhance operational performance and patient experience.

Potential Positives

CareCloud has successfully transferred funds for the January 2025 dividend payments, demonstrating strong cash flow management.

The timely payment of dividends reflects the company's commitment to fiscal responsibility and maintaining financial stability, which can enhance investor confidence.

Holders of Series A and Series B Preferred Stock will receive regular monthly dividends, indicating a steady return on investment for shareholders.

The company's consistent ability to pay dividends suggests ongoing progress in strengthening its financial position, which may attract further investment interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the payment of dividends, which may suggest that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investments in growth or innovation.

The extensive cautionary language about forward-looking statements underscores the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future financial performance and operational risks, potentially raising concerns among investors.

There is a lack of detail on the company's overall financial health and performance metrics, which could lead to skepticism about its stated commitment to "financial stability" and "responsible fiscal management."

FAQ

When will CareCloud's dividend payments be made?

Dividend payments are expected to be reflected in brokerage accounts between February 18 and February 20, 2025.

What are the amounts of the dividends for Series A and B?

Holders of Series A will receive 22.917 cents per share, and Series B will receive 18.229 cents per share.

What is the record date for the January 2025 dividends?

The record date for the January 2025 dividends is January 31, 2025.

How often are dividends paid on CareCloud's Preferred Stock?

Dividends for both Series A and B Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly.

Who can shareholders contact for dividend payment issues?

Shareholders can contact their broker for assistance if dividend payments are not received, or reach out to the CareCloud Investor Relations team.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999

JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced that it has transferred the funds for the January 2025 dividend payments on its Series A and Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.





As previously disclosed, holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive 22.917 cents per share, while holders of Series B Preferred Stock will receive 18.229 cents per share based on a record date of January 31, 2025. These payments are expected to be reflected in shareholders' brokerage accounts between February 18 and February 20, 2025.





“We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and remain focused on maintaining financial stability,” said Norman Roth, Interim Chief Financial Officer of CareCloud. “The timely payment of these dividends reflects our commitment to responsible fiscal management and ongoing progress in strengthening our financial position.”







Dividend details



:







Expected reflection in accounts: February 18 – February 20, 2025



Expected reflection in accounts: February 18 – February 20, 2025



Record date: January 31, 2025



Record date: January 31, 2025



Series A Dividend: 22.917 cents per share



Series A Dividend: 22.917 cents per share



Series B Dividend: 18.229 cents per share







Dividends for both Series A and Series B Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly, in arrears, on the 15



th



of each month or the next business day if the 15



th



of the month is a bank holiday or weekend. In February, President's Day is observed on Monday the 17



th



, therefore the first business day after February 15



th



is February 18



th



.





Shareholders who do not see their dividend payment in their brokerage account by the end of next week are encouraged to contact their broker for assistance. For further inquiries, the CareCloud Investor Relations team can be reached at





ir@carecloud.com







.









About CareCloud







CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health at





www.carecloud.com





.





Follow CareCloud on





LinkedIn







,







X





and





Facebook







.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.





Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.





These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





SOURCE CareCloud







Company





Contact:







Norman Roth





Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller





CareCloud, Inc.









nroth@carecloud.com











Investor





Contact:







Stephen Snyder





Co-Chief Executive Officer





CareCloud, Inc.









ir@carecloud.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.