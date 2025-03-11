CARECLOUD Earnings Preview: Recent $CCLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARECLOUD ($CCLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $28,552,248 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
CARECLOUD Insider Trading Activity
CARECLOUD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999
- JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.
CARECLOUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of CARECLOUD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 73,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,984
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 68,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,174
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 37,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,389
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 34,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,723
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 33,033 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,900
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 31,301 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,561
