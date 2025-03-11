CARECLOUD Earnings Preview: Recent $CCLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARECLOUD ($CCLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $28,552,248 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

CARECLOUD Insider Trading Activity

CARECLOUD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999

JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

CARECLOUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of CARECLOUD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

