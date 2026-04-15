Is CareCloud (CCLD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CareCloud (CCLD). CCLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that CCLD has a P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCLD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Within the past 52 weeks, CCLD's P/B has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCLD has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CareCloud is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCLD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.