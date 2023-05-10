Care Property Invest (EBR:CPINV) Price Target Decreased by 7.88% to 18.92

The average one-year price target for Care Property Invest (EBR:CPINV) has been revised to 18.92 / share. This is an decrease of 7.88% from the prior estimate of 20.54 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from the latest reported closing price of 13.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Care Property Invest Maintains 7.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.45%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Care Property Invest. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPINV is 0.04%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.14% to 555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 17.38% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 24.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 9.30% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 32.01% over the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 44.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 24.17% over the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 19.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.