Care Property Invest (EBR:CPINV) Price Target Decreased by 6.52% to 17.05

The average one-year price target for Care Property Invest (EBR:CPINV) has been revised to 17.05 / share. This is an decrease of 6.52% from the prior estimate of 18.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.33% from the latest reported closing price of 12.60 / share.

Care Property Invest Maintains 7.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.94%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Care Property Invest. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPINV is 0.04%, an increase of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 347K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 0.26% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 32.01% over the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 4,067.50% over the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 44.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPINV by 24.17% over the last quarter.

