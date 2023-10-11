Care home group Orpea sees annual core profit at lower end of guidance

Oct 11 (Reuters) - French care home group Orpea ORP.PA on Wednesday said it expects its annual core profit to come in at the lower end of a range announced in July, citing an increase in costs which has not been fully offset by price rises.

The company, which has been at the centre of allegations of malpractice at its retirement residences in France, in July cut guidance for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs (EBITDAR) to 705 million to 750 million euros.

Orpea posted EBITDAR of 336 million euros in the first half of 2023, down from 427 million euros in the year earlier period, mainly due to an increase in staffing costs and persistent inflation affecting the cost of energy, food and medical products, among other things.

