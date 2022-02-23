Care home group Korian plans shift into 'mission-led' company

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French care home group Korian KORI.PA said on Wednesday it was aiming to become a mission-led company amid pressures following investigations into rival Orpea's ORP.PA alleged mistreatment of elderly residents.

This status, called in French "entreprise à mission", is a French legal framework that requires a company to align social and environmental objectives with its business model.

The first extracts of a book alleging malpractices in care homes run by Orpea were published on Jan. 24. Orpea has denied any wrongdoing.

The publication triggered a public outcry, government probes and the departure of Orpea's chief executive, casting a shadow over the French care homes sector and dragging Korian's shares.

"For the moment, we cannot say that there is a clearly identified impact on the evolution of the group's French retirement home business," Korian Chief Financial Officer Philippe Garin told reporters.

Korian, one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home operators alongside Orpea, said it would publish the resolutions on the planned status transformation during its annual general meeting on May 18.

Orpea shareholder Mirova had called earlier in February for the group to become a "entreprise à mission" and to appoint more independent directors, following the allegations.

Korian has shed nearly a third of its market value since the allegations against Orpea came to light in January, and after a French lawyer said she was preparing a lawsuit against Korian based on "dozens of complaints" by relatives of people living in its elderly care facilities.

The group reported revenue of 4.31 billion euros ($4.88 billion) for 2021, up 11.3% from a year earlier and in line with its own objectives.

($1 = 0.8837 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia; editing by Milla Nissi)

((federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com; diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.