Cardtronics Receives Proposal From Apollo Global Management, And Hudson

(RTTNews) - Cardtronics plc (CATM) has received a proposal from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $31.00 per share in cash.

Douglas Braunstein, Founder & Managing Partner of Hudson Executive Capital LP, has recused himself from any discussions that the Cardtronics Board has had regarding any transaction. The company said the other members of the Board will review and assess the terms of the proposal.

