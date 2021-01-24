Markets
Cardtronics In Talks To Accept $1.7 Bln Offer From NCR : Reports

(RTTNews) - Cardtronics plc (CATM) is in talks to accept a $1.7 billion offer from NCR Corp. (NCR), after ATM operator outbid a pair of investment firms that had earlier agreed to buy Cardtronics, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies could announce a deal as early as Monday, the reports said.

NCR earlier this month offered to buy Cardtronics for $39 per share.

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP declined to raise their prior offer of $35 per share, paving the way for the potential deal between Cardtronics- NCR.

On December 15, Cardtronics had reached an agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital LP to be acquired for $35.00 per share, cash.

On 9th December. Cardtronics said it had received a proposal from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $31.00 per share in cash.

