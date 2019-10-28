Cardtronics (CATM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cardtronics plc CATM will report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 30, after the bell.

Shares of the company have gained 35.2% over the past year, outperforming the 29.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $351.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.2%. Strong ATM operating and ATM product sales and other revenues are expected to have benefited the top line.

The consensus mark for ATM operating revenues is pegged at $339 million, indicating 2.7% year-over-year growth. ATM product sales and other revenues are anticipated to be $14.5 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 40.6%.

In second-quarter 2019, revenues of $341 million were roughly flat year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 70 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Strong operational execution and organic revenue growth are likely to have benefited the bottom line.

In second-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share increased 13.1% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cardtronics this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cardtronics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2019 earnings:

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Oct 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEX Inc. WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on Oct 31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on Nov 5.

