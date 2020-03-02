Cardtronics (CATM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cardtronics plc (Symbol: CATM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.11, changing hands as low as $34.96 per share. Cardtronics plc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.16 per share, with $47.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.