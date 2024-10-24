Cardno Limited to Hold Crucial AGM Amid Key Resolutions

Cardno (AU:CDD) has released an update.

Cardno Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 27, 2024, to discuss several key resolutions including the election of Susan Rozario and re-election of Nathanial Thomson as directors. Shareholders will also vote on adopting the company’s remuneration report and a significant proposal to remove Cardno from the ASX Official List. These decisions could impact the company’s future direction and investor interest.

